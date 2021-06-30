Young and promising actress Sidhika Sharma has been making great strides in her career in showbiz. She has already won millions of hearts with her music video ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’. Her crackling chemistry with co-star Omkar Kapoor was one of the major highlights of the single, which has garnered millions of views on YouTube so far.

Before hitting jackpot with ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’, Sharma featured in several other popular music videos, including ‘Na Ji Na’ alongside Harddy Sandhu, ‘Phulkari’, ‘Love Conquers’, and ‘Tauba Tauba’.

Sidhika Sharma is now set to headline the upcoming Punjabi film Fuffad Ji. Directed by Pankaj Batra, the film also features Gurnam Bhullar, Binnu Dhillon, and Alankrita Sahai in principal roles.

Fuffad Ji has already gone on floors and today, the makers raised the curtain on Sharma’s first look in the film. In her first look picture, the actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her no-makeup avatar. She is clad in a resplendent red Punjabi suit with her hair braided back. The actress is seen lying on a cot, while the film clapboard mentions Fuffad Ji scene number 15 and shot number 3.

After featuring back-to-back in several successful music videos, the Chandigarh girl is quite psyched up about her full-fledged acting debut in Punjabi cinema. She will soon be making her Bollywood debut as well. The actress plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Hindi film Vellapanti by Rajat Bakshi.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sidhika Sharma, Fuffad Ji, Omkar Kapoor, Rajat Bakshi, Vellapanti