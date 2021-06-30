This morning, we woke up with the sad news that actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal (49) passed away due to cardiac arrest. He had directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Anthony Kaun Hai (2006).

Mandira and Raj had tied the knot in 1999, and in 2011, they welcomed their first child, Vir. Last year, the couple adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Many Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn Raj’s demise.

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Raj Kaushal was a man with a hearty laugh, tight hug and a story to tell. Am deeply saddened and shocked to learn that he is no more. My deepest condolences to @mandybedi and the entire family. #heartbroken Broken heart gone too soon.”

Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend.”

Suniel Shetty posted, “Another precious life, gone too soon! Rest in Peace Raj Kaushal, you’ll be deeply deeply missed. Sending a lot of love towards you and the kids @mandybedi.”

Arshad Warsi, who had worked with Raj in Anthony Kaun Hai, tweeted, “Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP.”

Neha Dhupia posted on Twitter, “Raj , we took this picture to create more and more memories… can’t believe you are nt with us anymore … Mandira , my strong strong girl, I am at a loss of words. My heart belongs to Vir and Tara … I’m shaken up and in shock and disbelief as I write this , RIP Raj.”

We pray that Raj’s soul rests in peace.