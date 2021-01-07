Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi was slated to release in March 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The same thing happened with Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Both the films are backed by Reliance Entertainment, and the makers are planning to release one of their films during the festival of Holi this year.

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, told Mid-day, “The situation in the country is improving as is the economy, so the mood is largely positive. A section of people headed to theatres to watch Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984. That was an encouraging sign. So, now, we are looking at bringing one of the films in the third week of March, during Holi. We have yet to decide on the film though. These are event films that would have made Rs 300 crore under normal circumstances, so we can’t play around with them. We need to be certain of the situation.”

“We were supposed to release Sooryavanshi on March 24, and 83 in April. If we follow the same sequence, Sooryavanshi should come first. That said, we are discussing the nitty-gritty,” he added.

Next week, many films South films are slated to release; Sarkar says that they are waiting to see what response those films will receive.

Well, Akshay and Ranveer, both the actors have a huge fan following, and a festival weekend would be perfect for the release of their respective films.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and his movies always attract the masses. Talking about 83, the Kabir Khan directorial is based on India’s victory at the World Cup in 1983, and moviegoers have been excited to watch the iconic moment on the big screen again.