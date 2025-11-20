Madhuri Dixit takes on dark role in new series ‘Mrs Deshpande’

Highlights:

Madhuri Dixit stars as a serial killer in Mrs Deshpande, a dark psychological thriller.

The series is an Indian adaptation of the French show La Mante.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the story involves a mother-son dynamic in a crime investigation.

Madhuri's teaser shows her in a prison cell, removing makeup and jewelry, hinting at a complex character.

The project is near completion, with no confirmed release date yet on JioHotstar.

Madhuri expressed excitement about this challenging role, highlighting it as a new direction in her career.

Madhuri Dixit, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, is returning to the small screen in a role unlike any she has played before. The new series Mrs Deshpande features her as a serial killer, marking a darker and more complex character than her previous work.

The teaser for the show, released on November 19, 2025, shows Madhuri in a prison uniform, removing her jewelry and wiping away her makeup—symbolizing a stark transformation. The clip ends with her standing silently in a prison cell, a faint smirk on her face. The absence of dialogue adds to the suspense, capturing the audience’s attention.

Madhuri also shared cryptic posts on Instagram earlier, quoting twisted lines from some of her classic songs, which further teased this new and unusual project.

Mrs Deshpande adapts the French thriller La Mante

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mrs Deshpande is an Indian adaptation of the French thriller La Mante. The storyline centers on a serial killer who agrees to assist the police in catching a copycat, but only if her son, who is a police officer, works with her.

This narrative introduces Indian viewers to a psychological crime thriller with intense family dynamics. The makers plan to remain close to the original story, preserving its suspenseful and gripping elements.

Madhuri Dixit embraces a challenging new character

At the IIFA Awards earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit spoke about taking on this role. She said, “The role came my way,” and added that it was an opportunity to explore a different dimension of her craft.

This marks a rare and significant shift in Madhuri’s career, showing her willingness to take risks by portraying a morally complex and dark character on screen.

Release plans and regional impact including Bangladesh

While the official release date on JioHotstar has not been announced, the series is reportedly in its final stages of production. Only the teaser has been released so far, keeping audiences eager for more.

Indian streaming platforms like JioHotstar are expanding their reach across South Asia, including Bangladesh, where demand for diverse content is rising. Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande is likely to attract viewers in Bangladesh who follow Indian entertainment closely, reflecting the growing cultural exchange and shared audience interests across the region.