Bella Thorne responds as old Priyanka Chopra airport clip sparks new claims of fake fans

Highlights:

Old airport clip of Priyanka resurfaces, prompting discussion about staging and fake fans

Bella Thorne rejects claims of a PR stunt involving Priyanka

Two individuals appear twice in the clip, raising questions

Priyanka signs both times and continues walking - Advertisement -

Renewed debate emerges as her film Varanasi moves forward

A resurfaced airport video featuring Priyanka Chopra has triggered another round of online speculation about fake fans and orchestrated publicity. The footage, originally filmed in 2018, regained traction in November, leading to widespread conversation across social media platforms. The clip shows Priyanka walking out of an airport terminal with her security team, while two individuals run up to her with blank sheets of paper. She signs the sheets and continues moving toward the exit.

A second angle from outside the terminal captures the same two people approaching her again with the same request. This repeated interaction became the center of online comments, where many users claimed the moment looked staged and suggested it may have been designed to increase visibility. Some users referred to the encounter as a coordinated PR stunt involving Priyanka.

Priyanka Discussion Draws Bella Thorne Into the Conversation

The online discussion expanded when actor Bella Thorne responded to one of the posts accusing Priyanka of planning the encounter for publicity. Thorne directly contradicted the speculation, writing: “No, I do not think this is a PR stunt.”

Thorne said that autograph chasers frequently wait inside airport terminals and follow actors along their route. She noted that many of these individuals resell signatures, often standing both inside and outside the arrival area to get multiple autographs if possible.

Her comments were circulated widely and became a central reference point in conversations about Priyanka. Many users said Thorne’s explanation aligned with common behavior around airports in the United States, where autograph collecting is a known practice.

Priyanka and the Blank Sheet Theory Explained

Thorne also addressed why the autograph sheets in the video looked blank. She explained that collectors often use plain paper so that signatures can be digitally transferred onto posters, merchandise images, or promotional stills later. According to Thorne, this tactic is commonly used by people who sell autographs online.

She added that Priyanka appeared to be simply trying to move through the airport quickly, signing a second time because the same pair approached her again outside. Many online commenters echoed this view, saying the footage looked more like a regular interaction between a public figure and autograph seekers rather than a publicity move.

The clarification helped reduce some of the speculation surrounding the clip. The conversation gradually shifted from accusations toward logistical explanations about autograph culture, with Priyanka at the center of the discussion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka’s Current Work Gains Momentum as Old Clip Circulates

The resurfaced footage appeared at a moment when interest in Priyanka and her upcoming projects is increasing once again. She had been present at the Varanasi event in India shortly before the clip began circulating. Her film with SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is eyeing an early 2027 release, and the project has already attracted considerable attention across global entertainment markets.

In addition to Varanasi, Priyanka is working on The Bluff, where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. The second season of Citadel is also underway. Earlier this year, her action-comedy Heads of State premiered on Prime Video, adding to her active slate and reintroducing her to streaming audiences in the US.

This mix of new content and revived video footage pushed Priyanka back into trending discussions, leading to higher search interest and broader public visibility.

Priyanka Remains the Center of Online Speculation and Support

As the debate continues, many users emphasize that Priyanka did not linger at the airport or orchestrate extended interactions. She signed what was presented to her and moved toward the exit without appearing to engage in staged publicity moments.

Bella Thorne’s statement remains one of the most widely shared responses, providing a counterpoint to the PR stunt theory and adding context to how autograph collectors operate at airports.

The resurfaced 2018 clip continues to circulate, but much of the conversation now focuses on understanding typical airport behavior rather than assuming intentional publicity, keeping Priyanka at the center of the discussion.