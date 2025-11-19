Aishwarya Rai delivers message on humanity and honors PM Modi at Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary

Highlights:

Aishwarya Rai spoke at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary celebrations in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

She emphasized unity, stating, “there is only one caste, the caste of humanity.”

After her speech, Aishwarya Rai bowed and touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet, receiving his blessings.

The respectful moment between Aishwarya Rai and PM Modi was widely shared on social media.

She thanked PM Modi for attending, calling his presence “inspiring.”

Aishwarya Rai wore a simple, traditional yellow and gold salwar kameez with minimal embroidery.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Union Ministers also attended the event.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed thousands of followers on Wednesday during the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. She spoke about the importance of humanity, love, and unity, stating that “there is only one caste, the caste of humanity.” Her message resonated with the crowd gathered to honor the spiritual leader’s centenary.

Following her speech, Aishwarya Rai approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bowed, and touched his feet as a mark of respect. Modi responded by placing his palm on her head and returning the gesture with folded hands. The moment was captured live and shared widely on social media.

Aishwarya Rai’s Remarks Highlight Early Spiritual Roots and Gratitude to PM Modi

In her address, Aishwarya Rai reflected on her early involvement with the Bal Vikas programme, which she credited for shaping her understanding of one religion, one language of the heart, and one omnipresent God. She thanked Prime Minister Modi for attending the event, calling his presence “inspiring” for all present.

Her speech focused on universal values, emphasizing the need for humanity and unity beyond divisions. The statement “there is only one caste, the caste of humanity” captured this central theme and was widely shared.

The Significance of Aishwarya Rai’s Gesture Toward PM Modi

The live video showing Aishwarya Rai bowing to PM Modi drew strong reactions. Social media users praised her humility and respectfulness. One comment described the image as a “picture of sanskar,” highlighting the cultural importance of such gestures in Indian society.

Others pointed out that the simplicity of her act did not require any additional explanation or hashtags to make an impact. Many noted that this display of respect echoed the teachings of Sai Baba, which emphasize humility and reverence.

Social Media Response to Aishwarya Rai’s Speech and Gesture

Following the event, social media platforms saw a surge of admiration for Aishwarya Rai. Comments celebrated her poised presence on stage and the humility she showed toward PM Modi. The viral clip sparked conversations on respect, cultural values, and unity, reflecting her influence beyond the film industry.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2. She has not announced any upcoming projects yet but continues to remain in the public eye through appearances like the Sathya Sai Baba centenary event.