‘Line of Duty’ season seven confirmed as AC-12 replaced in major series shift

Highlights:

BBC confirms Line of Duty will return for season seven.

Main cast — McClure, Compston, and Dunbar — all returning.

Six-episode structure, filming to begin in Belfast next spring.

AC-12 rebranded as Inspectorate of Police Standards. - Advertisement -

Season opens with case involving a decorated officer accused of abusing power.

The BBC has officially announced that Line of Duty will return for season seven, ending a long period of speculation since the series concluded in 2021. The previous finale drew more than seventeen million viewers and wrapped up the central “H” storyline, though reactions to the reveal were mixed. Despite the ending, public interest in whether the show would continue persisted across interviews, fan discussions, and recurring speculation.

Creator Jed Mercurio expressed relief at the renewal, acknowledging the difficulty of re-entering a story that was previously designed to conclude. He noted that “corruption was supposed to have come to an end,” a point that highlights why building a new arc required time. According to the BBC, the network would not approve another season until the new storyline felt fully justified, which contributed to the delay.

Line of Duty Season Seven Begins With AC-12 Rebranded

A major structural change defines the start of Line of Duty season seven. AC-12, the anti-corruption unit central to all past seasons, will operate under a new title: the Inspectorate of Police Standards. While the anti-corruption mandate remains in place, the unit’s internal framework will differ from that of previous years, setting the stage for a refreshed investigative environment.

Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming, and Ted Hastings return under this new banner. The BBC describes their opening case as their “most sensitive case so far,” signaling that the new storyline will maintain the series’ established procedural intensity. The first case focuses on Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a respected officer credited with significant work against organized crime. He is now accused of misusing his authority to target women, creating a conflict that blends personal misconduct with systemic oversight issues.

BBC’s early outlines hint at broader themes woven into the season, including the potential presence of concealed networks or misleading narratives. This mirrors the established style of Mercurio’s previous writing, where misdirection and layered investigations are central to each season’s momentum.

Line of Duty and the Shift in BBC Crime-Drama Strategy

The decision to revive Line of Duty aligns with a wider BBC strategy to maintain strong crime-drama programming. The show remains one of the broadcaster’s most dependable titles, with sustained viewer interest even during the years without new episodes. The consistent streaming numbers for the series across digital platforms reflect long-term demand that contributed directly to the BBC’s decision to confirm season seven.

The rebranding of AC-12 suggests that the BBC is positioning Line of Duty to address new policing contexts and narrative developments. This approach allows the franchise to expand its thematic scope without abandoning the core elements that made it successful.

How the Line of Duty Cast Is Preparing for the New Season

The returning cast offered brief reactions to the announcement. Martin Compston said he is eager to “put the waistcoat back on,” signaling his readiness to step back into the role of Steve Arnott. Vicky McClure expressed enthusiasm, mentioning her excitement to return to Belfast for production. Adrian Dunbar made the most sentimental remark, referring to the group as the “Three Amigos” and welcoming the reunion.

The cast’s chemistry remains one of Line of Duty’s defining strengths. Their long-standing experience working together contributes to the show’s consistent tone and character development, which has been central to audience loyalty across past seasons.

Line of Duty Filming Timeline and What to Expect Next

Filming for Line of Duty season seven is scheduled to begin in spring 2026 in Belfast. The structure will follow the familiar six-episode format used throughout the series. The production team behind the earlier seasons remains intact, ensuring continuity in storytelling and style. The BBC has not yet released broadcast dates.

All previous episodes of Line of Duty remain available on BBC iPlayer, where they continue to draw stable viewer numbers. The demand for past seasons played a significant role in the decision to revive the series, demonstrating the show’s ongoing relevance even during a multi-year break. The viewer response indicates that interest in anti-corruption narratives and long-form police investigations has not declined.