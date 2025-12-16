Lionel Messi meets bollywood stars in Mumbai as GOAT India Tour draws packed crowds and mixed reactions

Highlights:

Lionel Messi met several Bollywood figures during his Mumbai stop on the GOAT India Tour 2025.

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended a daytime event with sons Taimur and Jeh at the Cricket Club of India.

Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff met Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium in the evening.

Sections of the Wankhede crowd booed when celebrities were brought on stage. - Advertisement -

The GOAT India Tour continues to Delhi after earlier stops in Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Lionel Messi’s visit to Mumbai became one of the most talked-about moments of the GOAT India Tour 2025, as the football star’s tightly planned schedule included interactions with several Bollywood celebrities across two major city venues. The appearances drew packed crowds, extensive social media coverage, and debate among fans about the focus of the events.

The Mumbai stop followed earlier appearances by Lionel Messi in Kolkata and Hyderabad and came just ahead of the final leg of the tour in Delhi. Throughout the day, Lionel Messi remained at the center of attention, though reactions varied depending on the setting and the structure of each event.

Lionel Messi Mumbai visit begins at the Cricket Club of India

The first Lionel Messi Mumbai appearance took place earlier in the day at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The daytime event was closed to the public and limited to invited guests. Among those present was actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who attended with her sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Both children were seen wearing Argentina jerseys for the occasion.

Videos from the CCI venue showed Kareena Kapoor Khan posing with Lionel Messi alongside Argentine players Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Actor Geeta Basra also attended the event with her family.

The schedule at the CCI was closely managed, with no open public interaction beyond the meet-and-greet format. Security arrangements were visible, and the event proceeded without any reported disruptions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan later shared a glimpse of the meeting on Instagram, posting a picture ahead of the interaction. Geeta Basra also shared images from the event, thanking the organizers and Mumbai Police for managing the arrangements. The focus of the CCI event remained on Lionel Messi and his brief interactions with invited guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Lionel Messi at Wankhede Stadium draws large crowds

Lionel Messi’s Mumbai schedule continued into the evening at Wankhede Stadium, where thousands of fans gathered to see the footballer in person. The stadium event formed a key part of the GOAT India Tour’s public-facing programme.

Lionel Messi arrived on the field accompanied by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. Fans responded loudly as Messi entered, with many recording videos and taking photos during the appearance.

During the programme, actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were invited onto the field to meet Lionel Messi. Ajay Devgn was accompanied by his son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgn. The interaction was brief and included handshakes and a short exchange between the actors and Lionel Messi.

Crowd reaction during Lionel Messi Mumbai stadium event

The atmosphere at Wankhede Stadium shifted when the programme paused to introduce and acknowledge the Bollywood celebrities. Videos that later circulated online showed sections of the crowd booing as the celebrities were brought on stage.

The reaction appeared to be directed at the interruption of the football-focused programme rather than at Lionel Messi or the players with him. Lionel Messi was seen observing the moment but did not react publicly.

Despite the crowd response, the event continued as planned. Organizers moved forward with the remaining schedule without addressing the reaction during the programme itself.

How fans responded to Lionel Messi Mumbai appearances

Online reaction to Lionel Messi Mumbai events was divided. Many fans shared images and clips highlighting Lionel Messi’s presence, his walk onto the field, and his interactions with Indian football figures.

Others criticized the inclusion of non-sporting guests during the stadium event. Several social media posts stated that attendees had come primarily to see Lionel Messi and felt the celebrity segment disrupted the experience.

Later in the evening, Lionel Messi met Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the venue, interactions that were widely shared and generally well received online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

What’s next for Lionel Messi on the GOAT India Tour

The GOAT India Tour 2025 began in Kolkata on December 13, where Lionel Messi met Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam. He then appeared in Hyderabad before arriving in Mumbai on December 14.

Lionel Messi is scheduled to conclude his India visit in Delhi on December 15. No competitive matches are planned during the tour, with all appearances limited to meet-and-greet events and stadium programmes.

As Lionel Messi’s India tour moves toward its final stop, the Mumbai leg has stood out for its scale, celebrity presence, and the strong reactions it generated among fans, both at the venues and online.