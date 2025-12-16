The Kerala actress assault case explained: How the 2017 crime reshaped Malayalam cinema and industry accountability

Highlights:

February 2017: A Malayalam film actress was abducted and sexually assaulted in Kerala. She reported the crime the next day.

Legal process: The trial in Kerala stretched nearly nine years, marked by hostile witnesses, disputed evidence, and allegations of interference.

Verdict: In December 2025, six accused were convicted. Actor Dileep was acquitted of conspiracy charges.

Industry impact: The case led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective, the Justice Hema Committee inquiry, and wider exposure of harassment in Malayalam cinema.

Aftermath: Protests across Kerala, public debate on equality before the law, and a strong statement from the survivor questioning justice.

The Kerala actress assault case began on the night of February 17, 2017, in Kochi, Kerala, and went on to become one of the most significant legal and cultural moments in the history of Malayalam cinema. A prominent actress was traveling from Thrissur to Kochi when her car was deliberately rammed to simulate an accident. She was then abducted inside her own vehicle, sexually assaulted by a group of men, and the crime was recorded. She was later dropped at the residence of actor-director Lal. The following day, February 18, she filed a police complaint in Kerala, triggering a criminal investigation that would soon engulf the film industry.

Within hours, Kerala police arrested the driver, Martin Antony. Vadival Salim and Pradeep were arrested on February 19, followed by Manikandan the next day. On February 23, Sunil N.S., known as Pulsar Suni, surrendered at a court in Ernakulam and was taken into custody. The initial charge sheet filed in April 2017 stated that the crime was planned to extort money by threatening to release the recorded footage.

In her statement, the survivor told investigators that Pulsar Suni claimed the act was carried out on a “quotation,” indicating a contract arrangement. She stated that he told her the visuals would be handed over to those who placed the order. This claim, which later courts noted was not fully investigated, remained a point of contention throughout the Kerala actress assault case.

Kerala and the arrest that shook Malayalam cinema

The case escalated dramatically in July 2017 when Pulsar Suni sent a letter alleging the involvement of actor-producer Dileep. On July 10, 2017, Kerala police arrested Dileep, accusing him of orchestrating the crime due to personal grievances. He was expelled from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists and spent 85 days in jail before securing bail. The arrest divided the Malayalam film industry and turned the Kerala actress assault case into a national issue.

Kerala, workplace safety, and the Justice Hema Committee

In response to the assault, the Kerala government constituted a committee headed by retired Justice K. Hema to examine working conditions for women in Malayalam cinema. The committee’s report, submitted in 2019 and released in redacted form in 2024, described an industry controlled by a small group of powerful men. It stated that “sexual harassment of women is rampant,” and documented blacklisting, coercion, and poor working conditions across Kerala film sets.

The findings validated years of complaints by women in the industry and gave institutional weight to demands for reform in Kerala.

Kerala actress assault case and the rise of collective action

In May 2017, a group of women actors, directors, and technicians formed the Women in Cinema Collective. Members met the Chief Minister of Kerala and submitted a memorandum demanding accountability. This collective action shifted the case from an individual legal fight to a wider movement focused on workplace rights and gender equality in Malayalam cinema.

Witness testimony and legal setbacks in Kerala

The trial faced repeated setbacks. Twenty-eight witnesses turned hostile, including several actors. The survivor later said she lost faith in the trial court after two public prosecutors resigned, allegedly telling her not to expect justice in that environment. A forensic examination revealed that the memory card containing evidence had been accessed illegally while in court custody, further complicating proceedings in the Kerala actress assault case.

In 2021, filmmaker P. Balachandrakumar came forward, claiming he had seen Dileep view the assault footage and discuss enhancing the audio. His testimony and leaked audio clips became central to the prosecution’s conspiracy allegations.

December 2025 verdict in the Kerala actress assault case

On December 8, 2025, the Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Court delivered its verdict. Six accused, including Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan, V.P. Vijeesh, Salim, and Pradeep, were convicted for abduction, confinement, and gang rape. They were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on December 12.

Actor Dileep was acquitted of conspiracy charges. Judge Honey M. Varghese stated that the prosecution failed to prove the case “beyond reasonable doubt” and said, “no amount of suspicion can substitute for evidence.” Following the verdict, Dileep said he was the victim of a conspiracy to destroy his career.

Kerala protests and the survivor’s response

The verdict triggered protests across Kerala. At the International Film Festival of Kerala, film personalities and activists gathered under the banner of Avalkoppam. Online debates intensified, with competing hashtags reflecting deep polarization.

Days later, the survivor issued a public statement, saying the verdict “did not surprise” her. She wrote, “NOT EVERY CITIZEN IN THIS COUNTRY IS TREATED EQUALLY BEFORE THE LAW. My fundamental rights were not protected.”

Kerala actress assault case and its lasting impact

The Kerala actress assault case reshaped Malayalam cinema by exposing entrenched power structures and forcing conversations about safety, consent, and accountability. While legal outcomes remain contested, the cultural impact in Kerala is undeniable. The case changed how the industry discusses gender, authority, and silence, and ensured that these questions will continue to shape Malayalam cinema for years to come.