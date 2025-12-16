Anthony Geary, longtime ‘General Hospital’ star, dies at 78 after surgery complications

Highlights:

Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital in 2015 and last appeared in 2017

Anthony Geary, one of the most recognizable figures in daytime television and a defining presence on General Hospital, has died at the age of 78. His husband, Claudio Gama, confirmed to TV Insider that Anthony Geary passed away on Sunday, December 14, following complications from a scheduled surgical procedure that had taken place days earlier.

Anthony Geary’s death marks the loss of an actor whose work helped shape modern soap operas and whose on-screen legacy spanned nearly four decades. Best known for his portrayal of Luke Spencer on ABC’s long-running drama General Hospital, Anthony Geary became synonymous with the show and with the genre itself.

Anthony Geary and his defining role on General Hospital

Anthony Geary originated the role of Luke Spencer in 1978. What began as a short-term character arc evolved into one of the most influential performances in soap opera history. Anthony Geary played Luke Spencer for a total of 37 years, becoming one of the longest-serving lead actors in daytime television.

Throughout his time on General Hospital, Anthony Geary earned widespread recognition for his performances, winning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards and setting a benchmark for dramatic acting in serial television. His final full-time year on the series was 2015, and Anthony Geary made his last appearance on General Hospital in 2017.

For many viewers, General Hospital and Anthony Geary were inseparable. His character’s storylines, relationships, and evolution mirrored changes within the genre, helping the show maintain relevance across generations of audiences.

Anthony Geary, Luke Spencer, and the Luke and Laura phenomenon

One of the most significant chapters in Anthony Geary’s career was the on-screen romance between Luke Spencer and Laura Collins, portrayed by Genie Francis. The pairing of Luke and Laura became a cultural milestone, widely regarded as the most popular soap opera couple of all time.

Their 1981 wedding episode on General Hospital drew an estimated 30 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode in daytime television history. The success of the storyline elevated Anthony Geary to mainstream fame and brought unprecedented attention to soap operas as a genre.

The Luke and Laura storyline continues to be referenced as a defining moment in television history, with Anthony Geary’s performance at its center.

Anthony Geary’s life after General Hospital

After stepping away from General Hospital, Anthony Geary relocated from Los Angeles to Amsterdam. In 2020, he married Claudio Gama. According to Gama, the two had been companions for more than 30 years.

Gama shared that Anthony Geary’s death came as a shock to their families and loved ones. He described Anthony Geary as not only his husband, but also his closest friend and lifelong partner.

Though retired from acting, Anthony Geary remained an influential figure in television, with his work continuing to be studied and celebrated by fans and industry professionals alike.

Industry tributes honor Anthony Geary’s legacy

Following news of Anthony Geary’s death, tributes poured in from across the television industry. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini released a statement on the show’s official Instagram account, saying the entire General Hospital family was heartbroken by the loss. He described Anthony Geary as a brilliant actor whose work set a lasting standard for the series.

Genie Francis, who starred alongside Anthony Geary for decades, shared an emotional message on social media. She wrote about waking from a dream filled with fear and memories, only to learn shortly afterward that Anthony Geary had died. Francis expressed sadness that she had not spoken with him in years, while also describing a strong emotional connection at the moment of his passing.

Actor Kin Shriner, who played Scott Baldwin and was part of the iconic Luke and Laura storyline, responded to Francis’ post. He shared that he had also experienced a vivid dream involving Anthony Geary the night before learning of his death, describing it as a possible final goodbye.

Anthony Geary’s lasting impact on television

Anthony Geary leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond a single role. Through Luke Spencer, Anthony Geary helped define an era of General Hospital and influenced the direction of daytime drama for decades. His performances brought complexity, emotional depth, and longevity to a genre often underestimated by the broader entertainment industry.

For fans of General Hospital, Anthony Geary represented continuity, storytelling ambition, and emotional investment across generations. For colleagues, he was widely respected for his dedication to craft and his impact on the medium.

As tributes continue, Anthony Geary is remembered as a television icon whose influence will endure through his work, his characters, and the millions of viewers he reached over the course of his career.