Liam Neeson clarifies stance after documentary clips fuel anti-vax allegations

Liam Neeson is at the centre of an unexpected dispute after his narration in a new documentary triggered accusations that he supports anti-vaccine claims. The actor is featured in Plague of Corruption, a film built around statements that scientific bodies have repeatedly challenged. Neeson’s team says the public attention is misplaced and stresses that Liam Neeson remains fully pro-vaccine. They say his involvement was limited to voice work and that he did not contribute to or endorse the film’s claims.

The documentary draws from a book written by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits, both long associated with debates over vaccines and public health. Mikovits became prominent during the Covid period for statements rejected by medical organisations. The film repeats many of those claims and includes an appearance by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a prominent figure in vaccine politics.

Neeson’s representatives emphasise that he has consistently supported immunisation, pointing to his longstanding work with UNICEF. The actor’s public record includes years of messaging in favour of global childhood vaccination campaigns.

Why Liam Neeson is responding to documentary criticism

Clips taken from Plague of Corruption began circulating across social media shortly after the film’s promotional rollout. One widely shared segment features Liam Neeson reading a line describing mRNA vaccines as “dangerous experiments”. In another clip, the narration claims that public institutions demand “unconditional submission”. According to his representatives, these lines reflect the filmmakers’ script and not Neeson’s personal views.

Scientific experts have already dismissed the documentary’s central claims, including disputed assertions regarding autism and allegations that Covid vaccines were deployed without sufficient testing. These views have been repeatedly countered in peer-reviewed studies over recent years.

As the clips spread, earlier statements from Liam Neeson resurfaced across platforms. In a 2022 UNICEF message, he described vaccines as “a remarkable human success story”, creating a clear contrast with the language used in the documentary script. The resurfacing of those comments underscored the gap between Neeson’s known public stance and the film’s messaging.

How the documentary pushed Liam Neeson into the vaccine debate

Plague of Corruption is distributed through RSVP livestreams hosted by its producers, which has not hindered the debate surrounding it. The promotional content highlights claims about public health agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and political actors. Director Michael Mazzola is known for past UFO-themed documentaries, while co-author Heckenlively has been linked to conspiracy-driven outlets and previous legal disputes. These backgrounds drew early attention to the project even before Neeson’s voiceover was revealed.

Industry observers note that narrators often record scripts before final edits. In such cases, lines may be included in ways that do not fully reflect the broader context or the final cut. The rapid spread of clips online accelerated the association between the claims in the film and Neeson’s narration.

Liam Neeson’s record on immunisation efforts

Throughout his career, Liam Neeson has supported public health programmes, particularly through his work with UNICEF. His representatives say his position has not changed and that he continues to back global vaccination efforts. They also emphasise that questions about the documentary’s content should be directed to its producers, not the narrator.

Neeson’s UNICEF involvement has spanned years of advocacy around childhood immunisation, disease prevention campaigns, and public messaging for health agencies. His past statements on vaccines, including his 2022 praise of them as “a remarkable human success story”, stand in contrast to the narrative presented in the film.

Where the controversy stands now

For now, Liam Neeson is distancing himself from statements circulating online. His team reiterates that he did not write, edit, or influence the documentary’s message. The disputed claims, they say, reflect the filmmakers’ choices and not the actor’s views.

The public conversation around the documentary continues, driven by its limited release model and the widespread sharing of short clips on social platforms. Scientists remain critical of the claims promoted in the film, and Neeson’s representatives continue to direct all inquiries about its content to the production team.

Liam Neeson, they add, remains committed to supporting vaccines and global immunisation efforts.