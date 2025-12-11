Why Nnena Kalu’s Turner prize win divides critics and renews debate on neurodiverse artists

Highlights:

Nnena Kalu wins the 2025 Turner Prize.

She is the first artist with a learning disability to receive the award.

Works created from tape, fabric, cardboard, plastic, and VHS tape.

Judges say the decision was based on artistic merit, not disability. - Advertisement -

Current exhibition on display at Cartwright Hall in Bradford until February 2026.

Nnena Kalu, 59, has become the first artist with a learning disability to win the 2025 Turner Prize, marking a significant moment in British contemporary art. The Scottish-born, London-based artist has developed a distinct practice built around layered, abstract forms. She constructs sculptures and drawings using tape, cardboard, fabric, plastic, and even VHS tape. Her win has sparked debate across the art world, with supporters viewing it as overdue recognition of neurodiverse artists and critics questioning the parameters of contemporary art evaluation.

Kalu accepted the award on Tuesday night, with her team from ActionSpace in Clapham, the London charity where she produces most of her work.

Charlotte Hollinshead, her studio manager, delivered the winning speech on her behalf. “Nnena has faced discrimination,” she said. “This award helps change that.” She added later in the ceremony, “Nnena has faced an incredible amount of discrimination. Hopefully this award helps to smash that prejudice away.”

The Turner Prize, valued at £25,000 (approximately ₹2,600,000), is one of Britain’s most recognized contemporary art honors. It is awarded to an artist born or working in the UK whose work has made a notable impact over the previous year. For nearly four decades, the prize has been dominated by artists without disabilities, making Nnena Kalu’s recognition a notable milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Speakman (@jspeakman)

How Judges Assessed Nnena Kalu’s Work

The Turner Prize jury emphasized that their decision centered on artistic strength rather than personal background. Panel chair Alex Farquharson explained the process clearly: “It wasn’t about wanting to give the prize to a neurodiverse artist. It was about the work itself.” He described Nnena Kalu’s sculptures as “amazing, compelling things that draw you in and give you joy,” and noted the “beautiful intricacy” of her drawings.

The judges spent several hours deliberating before selecting Kalu from a shortlist that included Rene Matić, Mohammed Sami, and Zadie Xa. Each of the other three nominees received £10,000 (approximately ₹1,060,000). Their work attracted attention from critics as well, but Kalu’s abstract, layered forms ultimately stood out to the panel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunsthall Stavanger (@kunsthall_stavanger)

Critical Response: Praise and Disagreement Over Nnena Kalu’s Win

Nnena Kalu has been gaining visibility for more than a decade, with exhibitions in Barcelona, Norway, and Glasgow increasing awareness of her practice. Supporters of her work say the Turner Prize brings overdue recognition. The Guardian’s Adrian Searle praised what he called the “irreducible” character of her sculptures, drawing comparisons to Judith Scott and Hanne Darboven. Disability organizations also welcomed the outcome. The charity Sense described her win as “richly deserved and long overdue,” calling it an important moment for learning-disabled artists nationwide.

However, the decision has also been challenged by several critics. Waldemar Januszczak of The Sunday Times referred to her sculptures as “sprawling” and “messy,” and questioned whether therapeutic process is being confused with artistic technique. He argued that Mohammed Sami and others on the shortlist demonstrated greater command of traditional artistic norms.

The mixed reaction has fueled ongoing discussion about how the art world evaluates neurodiverse creativity, and whether long-standing criteria need to evolve.

Embed from Getty Images

Nnena Kalu’s Background and Next Steps

Born in Glasgow to Nigerian parents, Nnena Kalu began making art in the late 1980s at the Hill House day center. Today she works primarily at ActionSpace in Clapham, where her sculptures and drawings are built through repetitive and structured processes that reflect her working style.

Her current exhibition is on display at Cartwright Hall in Bradford, part of the UK City of Culture program. The show features a selection of recent works and will run until February 22, 2026.

As debate continues around her Turner Prize win, Nnena Kalu’s practice is receiving wider visibility. Her recognition is expected to influence conversations about access, representation, and the role of neurodiverse artists in Britain’s cultural landscape.