New ‘Street Fighter’ trailer debuts at the game awards with full cast reveal

Highlights:

New Street Fighter trailer unveiled live at the Game Awards

Cast including Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Cody Rhodes and others walk on stage

First trailer shows a 1993 setting with arcade-style colors and a self-aware tone

Film set for release on October 16, 2026, backed by Paramount, Capcom and Legendary - Advertisement -

A new Street Fighter trailer premiered at the Game Awards, giving audiences their first extended look at the 2026 film adaptation. The reveal included nearly the entire cast appearing on stage, except for 50 Cent, who plays Balrog and did not join the group. The preview positioned the project as a direct tribute to the franchise’s arcade origins, leaning heavily into its 1993 backdrop, bright color design and a tone that intentionally echoes the video game.

The trailer includes rapid shots of Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka and several other characters. Certain visuals resemble the style of Street Fighter II from 1991, as though the game’s screen elements have been translated into a live-action setting. The approach signals that the filmmakers are embracing the source material rather than reinventing it.

Street Fighter Takes a Different Direction This Time

Earlier versions of Street Fighter focused on action or martial arts themes, but this trailer frames the story in a lighter, more direct game-influenced way. Andrew Koji’s Ryu is shown delivering close-combat sequences, while in contrast Jason Momoa appears as a roaring, fully green Blanka. Cody Rhodes arrives as Guile, complete with the tall flat-top hairstyle, and lands a recognizable flash kick.

The choice to set the film in 1993 places it at a time when arcades drew large crowds for fighting games. The trailer uses that era visually and atmospherically instead of treating it as a stylized backdrop. The production places emphasis on recreating the visual intensity, sound and environment associated with early 1990s arcade culture.

Street Fighter Cast: A Broad Line-Up Introduced Early

The cast list revealed in the Street Fighter trailer is unusually extensive for a first teaser. Andrew Koji leads as Ryu, Noah Centineo plays Ken and Callina Liang appears as Chun-Li. Roman Reigns takes on Akuma, Vidyut Jammwal portrays Dhalsim and David Dastmalchian appears as M. Bison.

Other characters include Orville Peck as Vega and Eric André as Don Sauvage. Paramount and Capcom appear to be positioning the film as a large ensemble project from the outset, showing most of the principal characters rather than saving them for later promotional stages.

Fans Respond to the Street Fighter Reveal

The reaction to the Street Fighter trailer has been mixed but active. Some viewers noted the playful tone and open embrace of game-inspired exaggeration. Others commented on the scale of the on-stage cast reveal, describing it as resembling a crossover event.

One detail that drew attention was the absence of the iconic “hadouken” in the teaser. Fans expect this element to appear in later trailers as the release date gets closer.

Longtime followers of the franchise also connected this new footage to memories of the 1994 Street Fighter film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and the late Raul Julia. That project later became known for its camp qualities. The new film appears comfortable with that history, using it as part of its stylistic choices rather than moving away from it.

What’s Next for Street Fighter Ahead of 2026 Release

Paramount has set October 16, 2026 as the global release date. The film is being produced with Capcom and Legendary, with direction by Kitao Sakurai from a script by Dalan Musson.

The final moments of the Street Fighter trailer reveal ended with a light jab at the Mortal Kombat 2 cast for not attending the event, underscoring how central the ensemble reveal was to the promotion.

What the preview shows now is a production choosing to reflect the game that made Street Fighter one of the most recognized fighting franchises in the world. The focus on 1993, arcade aesthetics and a full cast lineup suggests the studio intends to highlight the brand’s established identity rather than reinvent it.