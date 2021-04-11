Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, is set to begin his acting career with the upcoming Netflix Original Qala, produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz.

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film also stars Tripti Dimri who rose to prominence after delivering a power-packed performance in the Netflix film Bulbbul (2020). Swastika Mukherjee also essays a pivotal part.

Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz on Saturday released a short video for the announcement of Qala. Sharing the announcement video, Babil wrote on Instagram that Tripti Dimri is back again and a little bit of him also. He added that he is a bit sceptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching their film and not any individual actor.

“From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother’s heart,” the debutant concluded. He is credited as Babil I Khan in the project announcement video.

Talking about the storyline of Qala, director Anvitaa Dutt said in a press statement, “Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It is always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala.”

