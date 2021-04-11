Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak (2020), will join superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited action-thriller Pathan next week, as per reports. Director Siddharth Anand is currently filming some important scenes with SRK and John Abraham in Mumbai.

An Indian publication quotes a source as saying, “A few scenes of the new schedule have, in fact, begun with SRK and John Abraham who had been shooting together even otherwise at YRF Studios, while work on the set is in progress and Deepika Padukone will join the shoot next week.”

Reports were doing the rounds lately that a schedule of Pathan was going to be filmed on the same floor where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was shot. The plan was, however, dropped later.

“A set of workers were assigned to set up the required look and ambience for a new schedule of Pathan on the Brahmastra floor soon after the set of the Ranbir Kapoor film was dismantled. They were being kept in a hotel every night, near Film City, so that they have minimum exposure to the outside world. Mindful of the dreadful and crazy second wave of COVID, team Aditya Chopra felt that it might be impossible to carry out the shoot in the coming days in Film City as most other shoots there are cancelling by the day. They then decided that they should shoot this schedule of Pathan instead in their own studios only,” adds the source.

Before commencing work on Pathan, Deepika Padukone had wrapped up Dharma Productions’ next untitled film with director Shakun Batra. The modern relationship drama also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

Pathan reunites the actress with Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of seven years. They were last seen together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year (2014).

Stay tuned to Eastern Eye for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Siddharth Anand, Pathan