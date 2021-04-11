Weeks before the coronavirus pandemic brought the entire world to its knees in March 2020, actress Kriti Sanon had just wrapped up Maddock Films’ next Mimi, which is loosely based on the award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011).

Sanon, who has mostly acted in romantic and comedy films, plays a surrogate mother in Mimi. It is a role which is very close to her heart. Though the film wrapped up its shoot more than a year ago, it is still waiting for its release.

Mimi has been made for cinemas, but since a theatrical release does not seem possible in current scenario, talks have been ongoing that it might take the direct-to-digital route instead.

Talking to a premier entertainment magazine, Kriti Sanon said, “Of course, they are great platforms, and everyone is hooked on to them. They have got great content. As an actor you want it to reach the masses, even the ones who do not really go on these platforms.”

She added that Mimi is a great film and she would love it if it entertains the audience in theatres with its content, but right now it looks difficult. It seems the makers are yet to decide whether they want to release it in theatres or on any streaming media platform.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has her plate full with several exciting projects. She recently completed Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and soon joined the sets of T-Series Films’ magnum-opus Adipurush. The film, which is the modern take on the epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The actress is also shooting for Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. In the second half of 2021, she is expected to join Tiger Shroff on the sets of Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath.

