Aadar Jain, who is the grandson of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, debuted on the silver screen with Yash Raj Films’ Qaidi Band (2017), which failed to draw audiences to theatres. He can be currently seen in Hello Charlie (2021) streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview, Jain admitted to having benefitted from his connections in the industry. But he was quick to add that eventually, it all boils down to hard work and talent.

“I can agree with them to a certain extent that maybe you have a foot in the door; you can call a producer, a director, you have people’s numbers on your phone. But eventually, you have to show your hard work, you have to show your talent. I feel like the odds are really the same for everyone. I’ll give you an example. A lot of people ask me about this. Yes, I got the opportunity to assist big directors like Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who were big directors that my mother and family have known for many years,” Aadar said.

Revealing how he bagged his debut film Qaidi Band, the actor said that he met Yash Raj Films’ casting director, Shanoo Sharma, on the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he was assistant to Karan Johar.

“She met me and she said, ‘Do you want to be an actor?’ I said, ‘I am dying to be an actor, I want to audition.’ That is how it happened. Call it luck, destiny, fate, hard work, talent, I don’t know. But I can only take my chances when I get them. And I was lucky enough to meet her, audition for the film, get Qaidi Band, and then, the fate of the film is based on the audience. You can’t help certain things,” he concluded.

Stay tuned to Eastern Eye for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Aadar Jain, Raj Kapoor, Karan Johar, Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie