Kylie Jenner makes music debut with Terror Jr on fourth strike

The release coincides with a new Kylie Cosmetics campaign, reviving Jenner's "King Kylie" alter ego, first launched in 2014.

Kylie Jenner has officially entered the music world as a featured artist on Terror Jr’s latest single, Fourth Strike. In the track, Jenner performs both singing and rapping parts during a brief bridge. She delivers lines such as “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right,” and concludes with a whispered introduction of her alter ego, “King Kylie.” This feature merges Jenner’s music, cosmetics, and personal branding, adding a new dimension to her decade-long career in entertainment and entrepreneurship.

The song builds on Terror Jr’s earlier track, Three Strikes, which gained exposure through a Kylie Cosmetics commercial nearly ten years ago. The continuity between the two tracks links Jenner’s music debut with her established business ventures and public persona.

Kylie Jenner Revives “King Kylie” Persona for Music and Cosmetics

The release of Fourth Strike coincides with a new Kylie Cosmetics campaign, which revives Jenner’s “King Kylie” alter ego first introduced in 2014. The campaign and song reinforce the edgy, bold aesthetic associated with this persona. The commercial features Jenner as a recently released prisoner, being picked up by her mother, Kris Jenner, in a black convertible. Teal-tinted visuals are used to enhance the King Kylie branding.

On Instagram, Jenner expressed her excitement about the new campaign, writing: “This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here 10 years later without your support.” The campaign also re-releases signature products from Jenner’s early Kylie Cosmetics line, further integrating her music and beauty brands.

About Terror Jr and Their Connection to Kylie Jenner

Terror Jr is made up of Lisa Vitale and David “Campa” Benjamin Singer-Vine. Felix Snow, who was previously part of the group, left in 2017. The duo first gained attention when Three Strikes appeared in a Kylie Cosmetics commercial. Initially, the group’s members remained anonymous, which sparked speculation that Jenner was the main vocalist. Jenner later clarified that she was not the lead singer of the track at that time.

The collaboration on Fourth Strike represents a new partnership between Jenner and Terror Jr, with her taking a visible vocal role while maintaining the group’s signature sound.

Kylie Jenner Continues Expanding Her Career

In addition to her music debut, Kylie Jenner will continue acting. She is set to appear in Charli XCX’s upcoming A24 film, The Moment. The cast also includes Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, and Shygirl. Jenner’s involvement in music, cosmetics, and acting highlights her multi-faceted approach to career development and personal branding.

Kylie Jenner Music Debut Integrates Branding and Artistry

Kylie Jenner’s feature on Fourth Strike demonstrates how her personal brand and music ambitions intersect. By reviving the King Kylie persona for both the song and cosmetics campaign, she connects her creative ventures in a cohesive way. This move not only showcases Jenner’s evolving artistic interests but also strengthens the ties between her entertainment projects and entrepreneurial efforts.

The Fourth Strike release positions Kylie Jenner at a unique intersection of music, beauty, and celebrity branding, marking a milestone in her continued influence across multiple industries.