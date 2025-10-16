Vicky Kaushal shares insights on fatherhood as Katrina Kaif nears due date

Highlights:

Vicky Kaushal expressed excitement about becoming a father at the Yuvaa Conclave 2025.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their first pregnancy in September 2025.

Kaushal described fatherhood as a “huge blessing” and said he may not want to leave home.

The couple married in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif is in her third trimester, with delivery expected between mid and late October 2025.

The couple has chosen to keep further details private and may announce the baby’s arrival only after birth.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has spoken publicly about becoming a father for the first time as he and Katrina Kaif prepare to welcome their baby later this month. Speaking at the Yuvaa Conclave 2025 in Mumbai, Kaushal described this new chapter of his life as a “huge blessing.” His comments quickly drew attention online, with fans celebrating the couple’s journey into parenthood.

The actor’s remarks came only weeks before Katrina Kaif’s expected due date. According to reports, she is in her third trimester, with delivery anticipated between mid and late October 2025. The couple has kept most details private, choosing not to share regular updates about the pregnancy or any birth plans.

Vicky Kaushal’s Journey Toward Fatherhood

During the Yuvaa Conclave 2025, Vicky Kaushal was asked about what he looks forward to most in the coming months. His response reflected both excitement and humility. He said, “Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. It’s a huge blessing and exciting times. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne waala hun.” The actor’s words offered a rare glimpse into his personal life, a subject he and his wife usually keep away from public discussions.

Kaushal, known for his calm demeanor and professionalism, appeared visibly happy while talking about fatherhood. The actor’s statement resonated with many fans, particularly because of its simplicity and sincerity. It also reinforced his reputation as one of Bollywood’s most grounded personalities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: A Look Back at Their Relationship

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, and photos from the event showed a traditional yet understated celebration. Since then, both actors have maintained a low public profile regarding their personal lives, preferring to focus on their respective careers.

Speculation about Kaif’s pregnancy began soon after their marriage, but the couple avoided addressing the rumors. In September 2025, they confirmed the news through a social media post. Katrina shared a polaroid photo showing Vicky Kaushal gently holding her baby bump. The caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The post quickly went viral, with fans, colleagues, and industry peers sending congratulatory messages. The couple’s announcement marked the end of years of speculation and signaled a new phase in their personal life.

Vicky Kaushal’s Career and Public Image

Over the past decade, Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. Known for his performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Raazi, Kaushal has built a reputation for versatility and dedication. His professional success, combined with his personal values, has made him a relatable figure for audiences across age groups.

Kaushal’s fans appreciate his focus on authenticity—both in his work and in interviews. His comments about fatherhood at the Yuvaa Conclave 2025 reflected that same honesty. Rather than offering a scripted or polished statement, he spoke from the heart, describing the experience as both “exciting” and “a huge blessing.”

A Private Couple Entering a New Chapter

Despite being two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have consistently chosen privacy over publicity. Their approach to personal milestones, including their wedding and pregnancy announcement, has been measured and respectful.

A source close to the couple confirmed that Katrina Kaif is in her final trimester, and the couple prefers not to share further details until after the baby’s birth. Fans have been respectful of their decision, with many sending well-wishes through social media.

As the due date approaches, speculation continues about how the couple will announce the baby’s arrival. Given their previous discretion, it is likely they will share the news only after the child’s birth, focusing on family rather than publicity.

Vicky Kaushal’s Perspective on Family and Balance

In recent interviews, Vicky Kaushal has often spoken about the importance of balance between personal and professional life. His remarks at the Yuvaa Conclave 2025 suggest that fatherhood will be a priority for him in the coming months. His statement, “Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne waala hun,” reflects his intent to be actively involved in this new phase of life.

Fans and industry peers have responded warmly, calling his attitude “refreshing” in an industry known for its demanding schedules.