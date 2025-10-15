Katy Perry’s onstage “not anymore” comment and the growing Justin Trudeau speculation

Highlights:

Recent yacht photographs off Santa Barbara show Perry and Justin Trudeau in close contact.

Katy Perry’s recent onstage remarks at London’s O2 Arena, paired with images and earlier sightings, have intensified public speculation that she and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau are romantically involved. The facts below are presented plainly and with source support.

Katy Perry’s London remarks and the exact quotes

During her October 13 concert at the O2 Arena, Perry addressed the crowd and said, “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night?… No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time.” She followed that with “…but not anymore.” A fan then proposed onstage, and Perry replied, “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.” These lines have been widely reported and circulated online.

Sightings and the Montreal dinner

Reporting indicates the two were first publicly seen together in late July when they dined in Montreal. The dinner was noted at the time but drew more attention after the later images and the O2 comments. Initial coverage of that July dinner was reported by multiple outlets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Perry Universe (@katyperryuniverse)

Yacht images off Santa Barbara

Photographs published this month show Perry and Trudeau on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. The images—circulated by several news outlets—appear to show close physical contact, including what has been described as a kiss and other intimate gestures. Media accounts identify the vessel as Perry’s Caravelle, reported at about 78–79 feet in length. The images have been a central piece of public attention.

Relationship status and timeline

Both individuals have been publicly single in the recent period cited by reporting. Perry and actor Orlando Bloom finalized their split earlier in 2025 and announced a co-parenting arrangement in July. Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire separated in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. These timelines are consistent across coverage and provide context for why the two being photographed together and seen dining together drew notice.

Reports on how the connection developed

Sources quoted in multiple reports say the pair began spending time together after the Montreal meeting in July and that Trudeau has at times traveled to see Perry during breaks in her tour. One outlet described him as having “been pursuing her since” the initial meeting and said the pair “have an easy connection.” Neither Perry nor Trudeau has issued a public confirmation; those characterizations come from sources cited by media.

I can’t believe Katy Perry stole Justin Trudeau away from Barack Obama! 😲 pic.twitter.com/ON7Udmsbas — Liberty Memes (@Liberty_Memes) October 13, 2025

What is confirmed and what remains unconfirmed

Confirmed by published media:

Perry made the quoted remarks at the O2 concert.

Perry and Trudeau were publicly seen dining in Montreal in July.

Photographs exist showing them together on a yacht near Santa Barbara; those images have been published by multiple outlets.

Not confirmed by either principal (and therefore unverified beyond media reporting and source claims):

Any formal or public statement that they are in an exclusive relationship.

Private details of the interactions beyond what photographs and eyewitness reports show.

Public reaction and media coverage

The combination of the onstage remarks, the Montreal sighting, and the yacht images has drawn strong attention on social platforms and in tabloid and mainstream press. Coverage ranges from straightforward reporting of sightings and quotes to commentary and speculation about the nature and seriousness of their relationship. Several outlets that covered the story also published attributed source comments describing the pair’s reported dynamic.

Katy Perry’s remarks at the O2—“London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night?… No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time.” “…but not anymore.” “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”—together with documented sightings in Montreal and published yacht photographs, have prompted intensified media and public speculation connecting her with Justin Trudeau. Media reporting and named sources supply much of the narrative, but neither Perry nor Trudeau has formally confirmed a relationship, so reported details beyond the publicly captured images and onstage quotes remain unverified.