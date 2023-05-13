Singer Kumar Sanu’s daughter Shannon K is set to make her Cannes Film Festival debut. Shannon Kumar Sanu, who started her career as a singer in 2018 with Poo Bear, added an acting feather in 2020 with The Big Feed in Hollywood and an anti-bullying song, ‘Give Me Your Hand’ with David Arquette, Ed Westwick, Brittany Snow that has received love from a global audience.

Speaking more about her Cannes debut Shannon said, “This honestly feels surreal. I am glad to get this opportunity. I’ve worked hard to make a tiny place in the big industry for myself and I see it as my beginning. I am so grateful and humbled, by God’s grace many more to come.”

Actor Anushka Sharma is all to mark her Cannes Film Festival debut alongside ‘Titanic’ actress Kate Winslet.

As per a source, Anushka will be present at Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by popular actress Kate Winslet.

The 76th edition will be held from May 16 to May 27 in France. She will be joining actress Anushka Sharma at the prestigious celebration.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have been part of the jury for the French festival.

At this year’s festival, several Indian films will be screened including director Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ and actor Rahul Roy’s ‘Agra’. (ANI)