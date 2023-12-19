7.8 C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Kumail Nanjiani spills beans on his next ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The much-loved Ghostbusters franchise turns 40 next year, and if the recently released teaser trailer for the upcoming installment Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is anything to go by, it appears that director Gil Kenan is set to surprise the audience with the film’s supernatural content.

During an interview with UPI, actor Kumail Nanjiani also dropped some interesting details on the much-anticipated film.

The 45-year-old star said that he believes Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will return the franchise to its scare-happy roots.

While promoting the new animated film Migration, Nanjiani said, “There is some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary.”

The recently released teaser trailer revealed New Yorkers are freezing to death all over the city.

Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts co-star in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in which the old and new “Ghostbusters” teams must save New York City from a powerful chilling adversary.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.

