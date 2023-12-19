9.7 C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Entertainment
Hoping 'Munna Bhai 3' will be made soon: Sanjay Dutt
EntertainmentHeadline news

Hoping ‘Munna Bhai 3’ will be made soon: Sanjay Dutt

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Sanjay Dutt took a stroll down memory lane and shared a special video to celebrate 20 years of his hit film Munna Bhai MBBS.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a video featuring his character Munna and memories of the iconic ‘Jadoo Ki Jhappi’.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

As soon as the video was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section.

As the film completes 20 years, actor Arshad Warsi also expressed gratitude for his role.

“20 years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much,” he wrote on Instagram.

He even shared a lovely throwback picture of him and Sanjay Dutt from the film.

Rajkumar Hirani made his directorial debut in 2003 with the comedy-drama. The filmmaker presented to the audience the iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the iconic duo back on the big screen together.

Recently, a viral video raised speculation among fans that the trio of Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, and Rajkumar Hirani are set to reunite for Munna Bhai 3.

In the viral video, Sanjay is seen in the company of Rajkumar Hirani.

A few moments later, Arshad, dressed as his character Circuit from the franchise is seen exiting the same building and enveloping Sanjay in a warm hug.

The video went viral on social media and since then, fans have been speculating on what’s brewing.

An official announcement of Munna Bhai 3 from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Sanjay will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree, which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

He also has Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Disha Patani in his kitty.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

