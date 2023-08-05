15.9 C
London
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKrishnan Guru-Murthy confirmed to participate in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’
EntertainmentHeadline news

Krishnan Guru-Murthy confirmed to participate in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline news

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

Three soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected...
Entertainment

‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one film fans have been waiting...
Headline news

Oxfam urges to value women’s domestic work as it calls GDP ‘colonial and anti-feminist’

A leading charity has branded the Gross Domestic Product...
Entertainment

BTS’ Jungkook hums ‘Naatu Naatu’ after fan asks if he has seen ‘RRR’

Jungkook, the youngest member of South Korean pop sensation...
Headline news

UN calls on Bangladesh police to refrain from mass arrests, use of excessive force

The United Nations on Friday (04) called on Bangladeshi...

Strictly Come Dancing has announced Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy as the fourth celebrity contestant for its much-awaited 21st series.

Produced by BBC Studios, the popular dance show will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

The news was revealed on Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman’s show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday.

“I am surprised, delighted, and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude,” Guru-Murthy said in a statement.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation,” he added.

Krishnan is best known for being the lead anchor for Channel 4 News. He also reports the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosts live debates for Channel 4 during elections, referendums, and major crises. He won the Royal Television Society Journalism Award for Best Network Presenter in 2022.

Guru-Murthy joins Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington and Bad Education star Layton Williams. The 2023 lineup also includes actor-singer Layton Williams and Rip-Off Britain presenter Angela Rippon, who is set to be the show’s oldest contestant at 78.

The remaining celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course. The 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, and Motsi Mabuse.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad
Next article
Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

Headline news 0
Three soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected...

‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad

Entertainment 0
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one film fans have been waiting...

Oxfam urges to value women’s domestic work as it calls GDP ‘colonial and anti-feminist’

Headline news 0
A leading charity has branded the Gross Domestic Product...

Popular

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir by rebels

Headline news 0
Three soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected...

‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad

Entertainment 0
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one film fans have been waiting...

Oxfam urges to value women’s domestic work as it calls GDP ‘colonial and anti-feminist’

Headline news 0
A leading charity has branded the Gross Domestic Product...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc