Saturday, August 5, 2023
‘Pushpa 2’: Allu Arjun to begin extensive schedule in Hyderabad

By: Shelbin MS

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is one film fans have been waiting for with a lot of excitement.

As per a source, the actor is now set to start another extensive shooting schedule for Pushpa: The Rule on Sunday at Ramoji Studios in Hyderabad.

“After completing major shooting schedules at different locations across the country, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule will be starting their new schedule from tomorrow. While all the pre-production work for the new schedule has been done, the actors including Allu Arjun and others will start shooting for the big screen extravaganza from tomorrow (Sunday),” the source said in a statement.

“Interestingly, it’s learned that the cast is going to shoot some important scenes at Ramoji Rao film city in Hyderabad with huge sets being erected at the place. Since it’s a sequel, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a visual spectacle for the audience,” the source added.

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar.

It was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil were also a part of the film.

Pushpa: The Rise created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about it set trends.

