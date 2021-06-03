Veteran actress and BJP MP, Kirron Kher, is currently undergoing treatment for cancer. In April, her husband Anupam Kher had informed everyone about her illness.

Recently, Kirron Kher’s son, Sikander Kher, was doing an Insta live, and the former made an appearance to say thank you to her fans for their wishes.

In the live, Sikander stated, “Thank you for constantly asking me about her. She is doing a lot better.” Kirron Kher told him that she wants to show her and thank them personally. She said, in the video, “Hello. Thank you everybody for your good wishes and love. Thank you very much.”

While informing about Kirron Kher’s health, Anupam Kher had shared a note which read, “Just so that the rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikander and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on. She’s all heart and that’s why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikander.”

Kirron Kher is known for her performances in films like Devdas, Veer Zaara, Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Khoobsurat and others. From the past few years, we haven’t seen her on the big screen. She took a break from movies to concentrate on her political career. However, she continued as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent.