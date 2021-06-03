South star Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her Hindi debut with the web series The Family Man season 2. The trailer of the series was launched a few days ago, and it had received a great response.

However, there are a section of people who are not happy with the series as they feel that it will showcase Tamilians in a bad light. Regarding the same the makers had shared a statement, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, and key members of the creative & writing team are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.”

Now, the series is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 4th June 2021, and ahead its release, #WeSupportSamantha, is trending on Twitter. The fans of the actress have come forward to show their support towards the actress and the series.

Check out some of the tweets of her fans here…

The Family Man season 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani in the lead role. The season one of the series had received a great response, and there are high expectations from season two.