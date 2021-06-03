The Family Man season 2 is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 4th June 2021. The series is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and today, the director duo took to Twitter share their experience of making the season two.

In a series of tweets, they wrote, “So the day is finally here… Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, The Family Man Season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet. These are difficult times for all of us. There isn’t anyone amongst us untouched by loss and suffering. While we mourn the tragic loss of lives, we are grateful for the heroic actions and courage of the frontline workers and everyone working tirelessly to provide aid.”

They further wrote, “For us, staying positive and optimistic has possibly been the hardest. The only thing that has kept us going through all of it is the constant love and appreciation (and the constant pressure Smiling face with smiling eyes) that we have received from all of you. Having worked through a pandemic and two lockdowns, we are forever indebted to our fabulous cast, crew, and the Prime Video team who have persevered through it all. Season 2 drops at midnight. And one thing is overwhelmingly clear The Family Man now belongs to you, the audience, and all its fans. We remain forever humbled by all the love we have received. #TheFamilyMan #TheFamilyManSeason2.”

The Family Man season 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, and Priyamani in the lead roles. The series will mark Samantha’s Hindi debut.