Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boy: Bollywood celebrates their ‘bundle of joy’

Highlights:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy on November 7.

The couple shared the news on Instagram.

Celebrities and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Katrina Kaif is expected to take a maternity break, according to sources.

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the news through a joint Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the arrival of their newborn. Their statement read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fellow actors, filmmakers, and fans. Within minutes of the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions celebrating the couple’s new journey as parents. Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, reshared the post with the caption, “Main chacha ban gaya,” expressing his excitement at becoming an uncle.

The birth of their baby boy marks a new chapter for one of Bollywood’s most popular couples, who have largely kept their personal lives private despite constant media attention.

How Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Revealed Their Pregnancy

The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier in September 2025 with a quiet, heartfelt Instagram post. The photo showed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in a Polaroid-style frame, with Vicky gently holding Katrina’s baby bump. The caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives,” which instantly became one of the most liked posts on social media at the time.

Fans had since followed every update and public appearance closely, fueling speculation about the baby’s arrival date. Over the last few months, the couple was spotted together at family gatherings and close friends’ events, maintaining a low profile as they prepared to welcome their baby boy.

The Journey from Reel to Real Life

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship began quietly. The two reportedly first interacted at a party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Before that, Vicky had mentioned Katrina in interviews and public appearances, often joking about her being his “crush.” Their connection gradually grew stronger, away from the limelight, until they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2021.

The wedding took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan and was attended by close family members and select friends from the film industry. Since their marriage, both have maintained a balance between their professional commitments and private life, rarely discussing their relationship publicly. The arrival of their baby boy now adds a new dimension to their journey together.

Bollywood’s Reaction to the Arrival of the Baby Boy

The announcement of the baby boy received a massive response across the Bollywood community. Numerous actors, directors, and industry colleagues commented on the post, extending their love and best wishes to the couple. Several celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar, were among those who sent in congratulatory messages.

Fans also joined in the celebration, sharing edited photos, video tributes, and messages welcoming the baby boy. The couple’s post, simply captioned with love and gratitude, resonated widely across platforms and became one of the top trending topics of the day.

Katrina Kaif to Take a Break After the Birth of Her Baby Boy

According to industry sources, Katrina Kaif plans to take a short break from films to focus on her family and newborn baby boy. A source close to the actor stated that she wishes to be a “hands-on mum” and will return to work once she feels ready.

Katrina, known for her disciplined work ethic and consistent box office success, was last seen in Merry Christmas. Her maternity break is expected to be temporary, as producers and filmmakers have expressed their interest in collaborating with her once she resumes work.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, continues to focus on his ongoing projects. He is currently filming Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. His upcoming releases also include a yet-untitled action film, indicating that he will maintain a busy schedule while balancing his new role as a father.

A New Chapter Begins for the Couple and Their Baby Boy

The birth of their baby boy has been one of the most talked-about moments in Bollywood this year. The couple’s understated announcement, paired with the genuine warmth of the industry’s response, reflects their popularity and the respect they command within the film fraternity.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the first official glimpse of the baby boy, though sources close to the family suggest the couple intends to maintain privacy around their child for the time being.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s journey—from their first meeting, quiet courtship, private wedding, to welcoming their baby boy—has been followed with immense public interest. The couple’s decision to share their happiness directly with fans on social media underscores their personal approach to fame: warm but grounded.

As Bollywood and fans continue to celebrate the arrival of their baby boy, Katrina and Vicky step into parenthood, beginning a new phase of their lives both personally and professionally.