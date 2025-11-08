SS Rajamouli unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran’s look as Kumbha in ‘Globetrotter’ starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra

Highlights:

SS Rajamouli has officially unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha, the main antagonist in his upcoming action-adventure film Globetrotter.

The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is among Rajamouli’s most ambitious global productions following the success of RRR.

The poster features Prithviraj in a futuristic wheelchair with robotic arms, introducing a visually striking and complex villain.

Rajamouli's statement: "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I told him he's one of the finest actors I've ever known. Bringing life to this ruthless, powerful antagonist was creatively satisfying."

Prithviraj’s note: “Presenting KUMBHA. The most complex mind I’ve ever played.”

Filming includes international locations such as Kenya and a recreated Kashi set at Ramoji Film City, emphasizing Rajamouli’s global storytelling vision.

The official teaser and title reveal are set for November 15 in Hyderabad, to be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli has revealed the first look of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in his upcoming global action-adventure film Globetrotter, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The project, earlier referred to as Varanasi or SSMB29, marks Rajamouli’s next major venture after the global success of RRR.

In the newly released poster, Prithviraj appears as Kumbha, a formidable antagonist seated in a futuristic wheelchair with robotic arms. Rajamouli shared the image on X (formerly Twitter), calling Prithviraj “one of the finest actors” he has ever worked with. “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I told him he’s one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this ruthless, powerful antagonist was creatively satisfying,” Rajamouli wrote.

Prithviraj posted the same image with the caption, “Presenting KUMBHA. The most complex mind I’ve ever played.” Mahesh Babu added to the anticipation by resharing the image and writing, “Stood on the other side… time to meet you head-on, KUMBHA.”

Rajamouli’s creative vision and Kumbha’s design

The visual design of Kumbha immediately sparked discussion among fans, many of whom compared the character to other cinematic villains. The mechanical arms and futuristic design reminded audiences of Vivek Oberoi’s Kaal from Krrish 3 and Marvel’s Doctor Octopus. Some online users humorously described the look as “Charles Xavier meets Doc Ock.”

Despite these comparisons, fans widely praised Rajamouli’s attention to detail and storytelling scale. Many called the poster “pure Rajamouli style,” reflecting the director’s consistent approach to building immersive visual worlds and crafting layered antagonists.

The poster depicts Prithviraj in a pale, intense expression, with four mechanical arms curling behind his chair. The combination of science-fiction elements and mythic undertones fits Rajamouli’s trademark of blending technology with emotional drama.

Rajamouli’s Globetrotter: What the film explores

According to production sources, Globetrotter is an action-adventure drama that spans multiple countries. The story follows Mahesh Babu’s character as he travels across continents searching for a hidden secret. The film reportedly features extensive international shoots, with major sequences filmed in Kenya’s forests. A large-scale Kashi set has also been recreated at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, hinting at the film’s blend of mythology and global adventure.

Rajamouli has not released plot details, but insiders describe the film as a high-budget, visually ambitious project that will expand the boundaries of Indian filmmaking on a global stage. With Globetrotter, Rajamouli continues his tradition of combining spectacle with strong characterization, a signature that earned him worldwide recognition through Baahubali and RRR.

The inclusion of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra signals a strong crossover appeal, positioning the film as one of the biggest upcoming pan-Indian productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Fan reactions to Rajamouli’s reveal

Within hours of the reveal, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. On Reddit and X, fans shared side-by-side comparisons of Prithviraj’s Kumbha and Oberoi’s Kaal. While some comments leaned toward humor, others focused on Rajamouli’s cinematic scale and the precision of the visual design.

One fan wrote, “Rajamouli never misses. The detail in every element shows his commitment to storytelling.” Another said, “Even in a poster, you can sense the intensity Rajamouli brings to every frame.”

Many also praised Prithviraj’s casting as a villain, noting his previous performances in Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Kuruthi as evidence of his versatility. The collaboration between Rajamouli and Prithviraj was described as “an actor-director match worth waiting for.”

Rajamouli’s teaser announcement and production timeline

The official teaser and title reveal for Globetrotter are scheduled for November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The event will stream live on JioHotstar. Sources indicate that Rajamouli plans to showcase an extended teaser introducing the film’s premise and key characters, offering the first glimpse of Mahesh Babu in his role.

The shooting schedule is expected to continue through 2026, with the release tentatively planned for 2027. Given Rajamouli’s history of long production timelines and elaborate post-production processes, the film is anticipated to involve extensive visual effects work and global collaboration.

Rajamouli continues his legacy of global storytelling

With Globetrotter, Rajamouli once again aims to redefine the scale of Indian cinema. Known for his meticulous attention to world-building and character-driven spectacle, Rajamouli appears set to merge mythological motifs with futuristic storytelling in this project.

The unveiling of Kumbha’s look reinforces the director’s ability to generate anticipation through character design and narrative mystery. As with his previous projects, Rajamouli seems focused on crafting not just a film but a cinematic event that connects Indian storytelling traditions with global audiences.