Last year in November it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a movie titled Dhamaka which will be directed by Ram Madhvani. The shooting of the film kickstarted in December and in just 10 days the shoot was wrapped up.

A few weeks ago, there were reports that Dhamaka will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix, and the reports have turned out to be true.

Today, Kartik took to Instagram to share a teaser of the film and announce that it will be releasing on Netflix. The actor posted, “Main hoon Arjun Pathak Jo bhi Kahunga Sach Kahunga ������ #Dhamaka ��� Coming soon, only on Netflix ��� @AmrutaSubhash #VikasKumar @vishfulfilled @madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms @netflix_in.”

Well, the teaser is interesting and leaves us wanting for more. Kartik is known for his romantic-comedies, but with Dhamaka, he will be entering a different territory, and in the teaser he is good. In the movie, the actor will be seen playing the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak. The movie also stars Amruta Subhash and she is excellent in the teaser.

With Dhamaka, Kartik will be making hid digital debut. Talking about his other movies, the actor has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 lined-up. The shooting of the former resumed a few days ago in Manali.