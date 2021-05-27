A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan was in the news for being ousted from Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana 2. Reportedly, the actor had already shot for the film for 20 days before the lockdown was announced last year.

Later when the makers wanted to resume the shoot, Kartik asked for some changes in the script and the makers were not keen to do it.

Now, according to a report in Film Information, Kartik is out from one more film and the reason behind it is said to be the same. Reportedly, the actor was supposed to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Freddie which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl, and after signing the movie, Kartik wanted changes in the script.

It is said that the actor returned Rs 2 crore (Rs 20000000 / £ 195008) that he had charged as signing amount for the movie.

Well, currently Kartik has two films lined up, Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The former will get a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. Recently, there were reports that the movie will release on the OTT platform in September, but there’s no officially announcement about it.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Anees Bazmee directorial also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It is slated to release on 19th November 2021.

There have been reports of Kartik starring in an epic love story which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, there’s no official announcement about it yet. It was also said that he will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original film featured Allu Arjun in the lead role.