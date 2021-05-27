Anurag Kashyap, who was busy working on the post-production of his movie Dobaaraa, recently underwent angioplasty. It is said that the filmmaker got mild chest pain and he decided to seek medical help for it.

A source told Mid-day, “Late last week, Anurag complained of discomfort and decided to get it checked at the earliest. An angiography revealed a few blockages in his heart. He was immediately admitted for surgery.”

Kashyap’s spokesperson confirmed the news and told the tabloid, “Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating.”

Anurag wrapped up the shooting of Dobaaraa in March this year. The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in the lead roles.

This will be Anurag and Taapsee’s second film together; the two had earlier worked in Manmarziyaan. Well, Dobaaraa will also be Taapsee and Pavail’s second movie together. Both the actors were seen in last year’s release Thappad.

Dobaaraa is said to be a sci-fi thriller. The movie was announced in February this year with a very intriguing teaser. The release date of the movie is not yet announced.