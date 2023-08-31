18.8 C
Friday, September 1, 2023
Kareena’s next to be premiered at BFI London Film Festival 2023

By: Shelbin MS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is set for her next film with Hansal Mehta to be premiered at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023.

The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the yet-to-be-titled film is co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.

An announcement made by the festival stated that Kareena Kapoor is outstanding and delivers an impactful performance as a troubled cop whose latest case brings back painful memories in this gritty thriller.

Director Hansal Mehta explores themes of trauma, closure, and the immigrant experience with his signature sensitivity in this atmospheric thriller.

On working with Kareena, Ektaa earlier shared, “Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work… and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I’ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film.”

She added, “It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I’m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer…adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!”

Meanwhile, Kareena recently treated fans with the first glimpse of her streaming debut film.

Titled Jaane Jaan, the film is touted as a murder mystery helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of it.

One of the best parts about Jaane Jaan is that it will be released on Kareena’s birthday on September 21 on Netflix.

The first glimpse shows Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new striking look, barefaced and playing the role of a mother.

The video begins with Kareena singing Helen’s iconic song ‘Aa Jane Jaan’ in a mysterious voice. The video then takes us to the intriguing shots of Vijay and Jaideep.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Apart from this, Kareena also has The Crew in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

The Crew is set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

