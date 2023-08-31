17 C
Friday, September 1, 2023
Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’

By: Shelbin MS

Colombian singer Camilo has collaborated with actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh for his new song, titled “Palpita”.

The track, which features Camilo singing in Spanish and Dosanjh in Punjabi, was released for the second season of Coca-Cola’s global music campaign Coke Studio, according to a press release.

Camilo, known for hits tracks such as “Tutu”, “Vida de Rico”, and “Índigo”, said he has always been fascinated by Indian culture and its traditions.

“I had the chance to go once and fell in love with it. Years later, I noticed what’s happening with Punjabi music and how artists like Diljit, are crossing over and sharing their music, culture, and sound worldwide. I’ve admired Diljit for a long time, long before this collaboration came to me, so it was an incredible surprise to see it all come to life,” the 29-year-old singer said.

Camilo called his collaboration with Dosanjh a “valuable learning experience”.

“I had the chance to truly see and feel his huge heart, the richness of his melodies, his kindness, and the one of his team. This song makes me very proud, not just because we did it but what it means in my career and what we are building between his country and mine,” he added.

Dosanjh said he hopes “Palpita” resonates deeply with the listeners and brings a sense of unity among the masses.

“Collaborating with the incredibly talented Latin artist Camilo on ‘Palpita’ for Coke Studio has been a truly enriching experience. Music has this extraordinary ability to bridge cultures and create an unbreakable bond among people, and this collaboration exemplifies that beautifully.

“Working on this project has been an absolute joy, and I’m eagerly looking forward to sharing our Latino X Punjabi musical fusion with the world,” he said.

