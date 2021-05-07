India has been hit by a huge second coronavirus wave, which has claimed thousands of lives ever since the country started recording a sudden spike in new infections in mid-February. The situation is getting worse with each passing day.

As ghastly scenes play out at hospitals across the country and the entire healthcare system breaks down under the immense pressure of new infections, several prominent personalities from different walks of life have come forward to help their countrymen in these trying times.

Actors Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt, who recently recovered from Covid-19, are amplifying resources. Now, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also joined hands with Yuvaa to work with volunteers in order to amplify the resources amid the second wave of the pandemic.

In a statement, Dharma Productions said, “We are joining hands with Yuvaa to amplify their efforts in helping the community with resources and guidance to endure this turbulent time. As the country has been significantly impacted by Covid-l9, we will be using every Dharma Productions platform to help with several areas where people can consume verified information and receive resources pertaining to vaccination processes and mental health. In these testing times, we are dedicated to play any part to help our community, our people – our family. We will go and grow through this, together. Stay safe, stay home.”

Recently, Yash Raj Films urged the Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to allocate and allow the production house to purchase 30,000 Covid-19 vaccines as it has taken the onus on itself to vaccinate 30,000 members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president of YRF, had said in a statement, “With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard.”