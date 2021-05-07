Starring Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the eagerly awaited Hindi films of 2021. While the movie is almost complete, some important war sequences are yet to be filmed. Khan wanted to shoot these war sequences in Ladakh last year. However, the team decided against going ahead with the shoot in Ladakh in light of the India-China military standoff in the Galwan valley.

The latest we hear that, after a gap of almost 10 months, Aamir Khan is finally set to shoot pending sequences in Ladakh. The actor is currently in Kargil where he is doing a recce to carry out the shoot.

“Aamir handpicked a four-member team who flew down to Ladakh with him. The possibility of creating a set in Mumbai was out of the question as the actor was certain that the war sequences will look grand only when filmed in real locations. After Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with minimal crew in the coming months,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which went before cameras in October 2019, is the official adaption of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994). The remake also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles.

The actress is set to reunite with Mr Perfectionist after a long gap of nine years. The duo last worked together on the 2012 psychological thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies With, which also starred award-winning actress Rani Mukerji.

Filmmaker Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar (2017), is directing Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a joint production between Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures Private Limited.

Laal Singh Chaddha is set to enter theatres on Christmas 2021.

