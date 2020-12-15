Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and many other actors have made their debut under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. And now, Karan has started his own talent management agency.

The filmmaker, in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh (owner of Cornerstone talent management agency), has announced a new talent management agency named Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Karan took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. He posted, “Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent! @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh.”

Karan is one of the most multi-talented personalities in Bollywood. He is a writer, director, producer, talk show host, costume designer, actor, and now, he is also an owner of a talent management agency. A lot of Bollywood celebs like Kajol, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, and others congratulated Karan for his new venture.

Talking about his movies, Karan was supposed to helm Takht, but the film has been reportedly put on a backburner. He will now direct a romantic film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and it is said that the film will go on the floors early next year.