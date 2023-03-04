Kangana Ranaut has hailed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli for visiting the famed Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, India.

She called them a ‘power couple’ and praised them for setting ‘such a good example.’

Ranaut shared their video from inside the temple on her Instagram Stories on Saturday and wrote, “Such a good example this power couple is setting. Not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal (Lord Shiva), but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana.”

She further wrote, “Also, on a micro level, this increases tourism in the temple/state and overall helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both.”

The actress also added a clapping emoji to her Instagram Stories.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of India’s fourth Test match against Australia.

Meanwhile, Ranaut has just wrapped up her much-awaited film Emergency, which sees her in the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Apart from playing the lead role, she has also directed the film.

Ranaut will also be seen in RSVP Movies’ Tejas.

