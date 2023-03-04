Shahid Kapoor, who is currently basking in the huge success of his debut streaming show Farzi, recently opened up about the possibility of a sequel to his 2007 blockbuster Jab We Met, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“It really depends on the quality of that script,” Kapoor said during an interview. “So, if there is a script that demands a sequel and I feel it is the kind of script that you read and say ‘man, this will be better than the original, this can match up to the original’ I would do it but if I feel it is not and I am just trying to use the brand value of the original thing to do then I feel that that ‘why are you doing it, don’t do it’.”

When asked about who he thinks from the current generation of actors would pull off Geet and Aditya from the film, Shahid said, “I cannot comment on my role, but for Geet (Kareena Kapoor’s character), I really doubt anybody else will be able to do that kind of justice.”

Also showering praises on the director, he said, “That is the magic of Imtiaz Ali. He made a film so relevant and I don’t think a love story like that has come out after that. It is his vision that is giving us love and we should thank him for that. The film is my DDLJ, it is iconic.”

