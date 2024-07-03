21.7 C
Kamala Harris leads Biden in presidential race poll
Headline news

Kamala Harris leads Biden in presidential race poll

By: vibhuti

Date:

Harris’ slightly stronger showing against Trump rests at least in part on broader support from women. (Photo credit: Getty images)

The latest poll revealed that Vice President and Indian-American Kamala Harris has a better chance to be retained by the White House compared to President Joe Biden in the upcoming US presidential elections.

After Biden faced a backlash in the approval rating after his debate debacle in Atlanta last week against his predecessor Donald Trump, the poll results are affected. Since the debate there has been increasing voices in the ruling Democratic party for Biden to step down and let someone else run the election taking place in November.

As far as Donald Trump is concerned, he was six points behind. Harris who has Indian and as well African ethnicity influence, within striking distance of Trump in a hypothetical matchup: 47 percent of registered voters support Trump, 45 percent Harris, a result within the margin of error that suggests there is no clear leader under such a scenario.

“Harris’ slightly stronger showing against Trump rests at least in part on broader support from women (50 per cent of female voters back Harris over Trump vs. 44 per cent for Biden against Trump) and independents (43% Harris vs. 34% Biden),” the polls said. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refrained to give a direct comment on the polls.

“I’m constrained to speaking directly to your poll and I get it and I hear the question. I got to be mindful, that is something for the campaign as you started saying, what the campaign has laid out their argument of the case. That is something for them to take up and that is something for them to answer,” she told reporters when asked about it.

“What I can speak to is the president’s record. What I can speak to, what he’s been able to accomplish and the things that he’s been able to do and get done is actually in line with majority of Americans. And I think that’s important too, to note. And again, I will say with age comes wisdom and experience and that’s certainly something that the president brings,” she said.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama leads Donald Trump by a significant margin of 11 points in an Ipsos poll, with 50 percent support compared to Trump’s 39 percent. However, her office informed NBC News in March that she would not be running for president this year.

