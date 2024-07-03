27.2 C
Is Biden’s 2024 candidacy at risk amidst rumors of replacement

President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump participate in the CNN Presidential Debate at the CNN Studios on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. The debate is the first of two scheduled between the two candidates before the November election. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race is unlikely, but rumors about potential replacements are circulating.

Kamala Harris, the US Vice President, is a likely candidate. Since Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, she has been close to the Oval Office. At 59, Harris is a trailblazer. She was the first Black person and woman to serve as California’s attorney general and the first US senator of South Asian descent.

 

Now, she is the first woman and Black vice president. Known for her tough stance as a prosecutor, Harris could leverage this in a campaign focusing on crime and immigration. However, some progressive Democrats criticize her strict punishment of minor offenders, saying it disproportionately affects minorities. Her low approval rating might also push Democrats to consider other options.

gavin newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate (Photo credit: Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom, 56, is another name being mentioned. He has been leading California for five years and has made it a haven for abortion access. Although he has supported Biden and dismissed talk of replacing him, Newsom has not hidden his presidential ambitions. Recently, he has traveled internationally, run ads about his record, and invested millions in a political action committee, sparking speculation about a 2028 run. So why not 2024?

 

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, 52, is also a potential candidate. Her state has a strong working-class population and significant Black and Arab-American communities, key voter groups Biden has struggled with. Whitmer, a fierce Trump critic, was once the target of a far-right militia kidnapping plot. Michigan is a crucial battleground state, making Whitmer a strong candidate according to her supporters. Whitmer has dismissed speculation about her candidacy, stating, “I am behind him 100 percent in the fight to defeat Donald Trump.”

josh shapiro
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro delivers remarks at the North American Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2024 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton on April 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, 51, leads the biggest swing state in the upcoming election. Elected in November 2022, Shapiro was previously the state’s attorney general, where he condemned Catholic priests for sexual abuse and prosecuted Purdue Pharma. Shapiro’s effective speechmaking and centrist stance could propel him to national office.

Other potential candidates include Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, though their chances seem limited. Senator Amy Klobuchar and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who both ran against Biden in the 2020 primaries, have also been mentioned.

