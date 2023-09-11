23.9 C
London
Monday, September 11, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Joyland’ star Sarwat Gilani to headline streaming show ‘Farar’
Entertainment

‘Joyland’ star Sarwat Gilani to headline streaming show ‘Farar’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 171st film

Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to...
Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up filming ‘Ulajh’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has completed shooting for “Ulajh” and...
Entertainment

Film Heritage Foundation announces two-day festival to celebrate Dev Anand’s birth centenary

A film festival celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of...
Cricket

Sri Lanka slashes ticket prices to fill empty stadiums

SRI LANKA Cricket slashed ticket prices for the Asia...
Cricket

Rain delays India-Pakistan match resumption on reserve day

Heavy rain in Colombo on Monday (11) afternoon threatened...

Content studio Applause Entertainment and production company Zindagi on Monday said Joyland star Sarwat Gilani will headline their maiden project Farar, a web series directed by Mehreen Jabbar.

The show marks the first collaboration under the partnership of Applause Entertainment and Zindagi, which was announced last week.

According to the makers, Farar is a “riveting story of human emotions”. It will have its world premiere at the 14th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) 2023 as the marquee web series of the gala.

Set in the sprawling Pakistani city of Karachi, the six-part series tells the story of three independent women navigating the complexities of modern life.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, Farar highlights the universal human experiences of friendship, love, and personal growth, while simultaneously tackling issues such as societal pressures, identity, taboos, and body shaming, according to a press release.

A Zindagi original, the show will be screened on September 23 as part of the four-day festival programme in Chicago. The premiere will be attended by Jabbar, Gilani, and producers Shailja Kejriwal and Umnia Iftikhar.

Gilani, also known for the Zindagi series Churails and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, said being part of “Farar” has been a journey of exploration and dedication.

“This show is not just a story for us; it’s a piece of our souls, a representation of the rich emotions that connect us as humans. As ‘Farar’ gets ready for its premiere at CSAFF’23, my heart is brimming with happiness.

“This compelling storyline, delicately weaving the tapestry of female friendships and triumphing over obstacles, is now set to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide,” the actor said in a statement.

Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer (Special Projects) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said it is heartening to see content from the subcontinent reach the world stage.

“Farar’s premiere at CSAFF is extra special as it is our first collaboration with Applause Entertainment. The potential for South Asian content is unmatched, and we are so thrilled to have such an amazing partner and such brilliant teams on board this journey with us,” she added.

Mariam Saleem and Maha Hasan also feature in the upcoming series.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Janhvi Kapoor wraps up filming ‘Ulajh’
Next article
Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 171st film

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 171st film

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to...

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up filming ‘Ulajh’

Entertainment 0
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has completed shooting for “Ulajh” and...

Film Heritage Foundation announces two-day festival to celebrate Dev Anand’s birth centenary

Entertainment 0
A film festival celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of...

Popular

Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 171st film

Entertainment 0
Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj are set to...

Janhvi Kapoor wraps up filming ‘Ulajh’

Entertainment 0
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has completed shooting for “Ulajh” and...

Film Heritage Foundation announces two-day festival to celebrate Dev Anand’s birth centenary

Entertainment 0
A film festival celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc