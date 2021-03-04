Last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), which premiered on Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor is presently busy promoting her next film Roohi. Today, the makers dropped a special dance number from the upcoming film, which has been picturised on Kapoor. Titled Nadiyon Par, the peppy song happens to the be first real dance number for the actress.

When asked about the entire process of shooting for her first dance number, Kapoor told an online publication, “It all happened at a very short notice. We were always supposed to shoot for a promotional number, but it was another song.”

She went on to add that producer Dinesh Vijan called her to inform about the song when she was shooting for a film in Patiala. “Dinoo had this song and wanted it to be filmed on me. We had to shoot for the song in just a night and I was very excited. There was little time to prep for it, and Dinoo sir had given all the responsibilities on my shoulder. He said, ‘you are the producer of this song, take care of it’, so I was like fine.”

Talking about her dance skills, the actress said, “I am not really a trained dancer, may be like whenever I got break from work, I used to do Kathak. I have done a couple of sessions in Belly dancing too, and that is all.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, Roohi is a horror-comedy film, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is set to release in theatres on March 11, 2021. It is going to be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release in the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The makers are planning to release it in around 1500 screens across India.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Dinesh Vijan, Roohi