The year 2020 turned out to be a difficult one for all of us, but for Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, it was a monstrous year. The actress lost his boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide. The Kedarnath (2018) actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai. His sudden demise put an unwanted spotlight on the actress who was accused of killing her boyfriend. After a gruelling media trial, months of investigation by various agencies, and unfathomable mental trauma, Chakraborty is currently out on bail and trying to collect herself.

There is no denying the fact that her acting career has taken a beating after what has happened to her over the past few months. Having said that, there is no dearth of filmmakers who still want to work with her.

“Of course, I want to work with her. She is pretty and talented. And now people want to see her. I don’t mind working with her even if she is out on bail. If Sanjay Dutt could be so busy during his bail phase why cannot this girl work? She and her poor family has gone through a lot. All the pain would make her a better actress than she was a year ago,” a well-known filmmaker tells a publication.

Rhea Chakraborty will shortly be seen in writer-director Rumi Jaffrey’s Chehre, which she had completed before the demise of SSR. Jaffrey is ready to work with the actress on a new film. Talking about the same, he tells the publication, “I have throughout maintained she is an innocent victim. She and her family did not deserve this. Her father has served the country for years. I worked with her before all this in Chehre. I was going to shoot a love story in London with Sushant and Rhea for producer Vashu Bhagnani after the lockdown. But God had other plans.”

When asked if he will revive the same project with Rhea and another hero, or he will sign her for another project, the filmmaker says, “I will work with her for sure. She deserves another chance. She is talented and beautiful and she has gone through a lot.”

Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, is scheduled to release on April 30, 2021.

Tags: Chehre, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Rumi Jaffrey