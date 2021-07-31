A couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona. The actress has already shot for the film, and on Saturday (31), her first look from the film the movie was unveiled.

Jacqueline took to Twitter to share the first look poster with her fans and introduced her character, Gadang Rakkamma. She tweeted, “’What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist’ Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma @KicchaSudeep @JackManjunath @anupsbhandari @shaliniartss @Alankar_Pandian @VikrantRona @GadangRakkamma.”

Well, we must say that Jacqueline is looking stunning in the poster. Vikrant Rona will mark Jacqueline’s Kannada debut. While the movie is shot in Kannada, it will be dubbed and released in 14 languages with 3D version.

Reportedly, Jacqueline has an extended cameo in Vikrant Rona and she will also be seen in a special song in the film.

While announcing her casting in the film, Jacqueline had earlier tweeted, “#BigAnnouncement Yes, I will be playing a special role in @VikrantRona can’t wait to unveil my look in the film. Thank you @shaliniartss and @jackmanjunath for the amazing hospitality. Working with @KicchaSudeep is an experience I will cherish for a long long time. @anupsbhandari VR will make India proud on a global level. Love to the entire team. #VikrantRona.”

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a fantasy adventure thriller.

Apart from Vikrant Rona, Jacqueline will be seen in films like Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey, and Ram Setu. Bhoot Police is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September 2021.