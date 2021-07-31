Actors Pranati Rai Prakash and Ritvik Dhanjani have raised the curtain on a unique Graffiti poster of their upcoming streaming show Cartel. There has been lot of buzz around Ekta Kapoor’s show ever since it began rolling. It is set to stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player soon.

Pranati Rai Prakash was spotted along with Ritvik Dhanjani at the launch where they introduced the ensemble cast of Cartel. In addition to Prakash and Dhanjani, the show also features Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, and Divya Agarwal in pivotal roles.

Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar, Cartel is touted to be an action drama. Upon wrapping up her portion in February earlier this year, Prakash had earlier said, “It has been a journey of more than a year of being Sumi. I will miss being her so much and wish I can play her again soon! Every character leaves behind so much in you. Binny made me a happier and a more carefree person, while Sumi took me on an emotional journey finding my own insecurities, fears and overcoming them like a boss lady.”

“Cartel is a really special show for me and it is because of the character that I play. Trust me when I say this, my fans have not seen me in something like this. I am just too excited for everyone to see it,” said Dhanjani.

Aside from Cartel, Pranati Rai Prakash will also be seen in the ALTBalaji web series Blackwood. The actress has also been cast in the upcoming Netflix film Penthouse, directed by Abbas-Mastan. She romances Arjun Rampal in the film.

