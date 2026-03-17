Iran expands Gulf attacks as regional conflict eepens, oil routes disrupted

Highlights:

Iran launched coordinated strikes across Gulf nations, targeting oil and infrastructure

Strait of Hormuz disruption threatens global energy supply chains

Donald Trump said attacks were unexpected despite prior intelligence warnings

Israel expanded strikes into Tehran and Beirut amid continued escalation

Oil prices rose sharply, increasing concerns over inflation and economic slowdown

Iran launched a fresh wave of coordinated attacks across the Gulf on Tuesday (17), targeting key infrastructure in countries aligned with the United States. The escalation marks a significant expansion of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which has now entered its third week.

Missile and drone strikes hit the United Arab Emirates, including critical oil and transport facilities. A drone struck an oil installation in Fujairah, a major export hub, while debris from an intercepted missile killed one civilian in Abu Dhabi. Fires were also reported at the Shah gas field, adding further strain to energy infrastructure in the region.

The scale and coordination of these attacks underline Iran’s ability to sustain operations beyond its borders, despite continued military pressure.

Iran and Strait of Hormuz disruption impact global energy markets

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A major development in the conflict is Iran’s disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most important maritime routes for global energy trade. The waterway remains largely closed due to Iranian naval mines and ongoing drone threats.

Around 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes through this corridor. The disruption has halted a significant portion of global energy flows, creating immediate concerns for international markets and supply chains.

Efforts by Washington to establish a multinational naval coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz have not succeeded. Key allies, including Germany, Japan, and Australia, have declined to deploy forces, citing legal, political, and strategic considerations. This has slowed coordinated action and added pressure on U.S. policymakers.

Iran conflict intensifies despite intelligence warnings

Despite the escalation, Donald Trump said the attacks on U.S. allies were unexpected. However, officials familiar with intelligence briefings indicated that such retaliation had been anticipated.

According to these officials, U.S. intelligence had warned that any direct military action against Iran could trigger attacks on Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. There were also clear warnings that Iran could target the Strait of Hormuz to disrupt global trade.

These developments suggest that the current escalation aligns with previously identified risks, raising questions about preparedness and response strategies.

Iran launches strikes toward Israel as retaliation continues

The conflict continues to expand geographically. Iran fired missiles toward Israel overnight, demonstrating that it retains long-range strike capabilities despite sustained bombardment.

In response, Israeli forces carried out additional strikes on targets in Tehran and Hezbollah-linked positions in Beirut. These actions indicate preparations for a prolonged military campaign, with both sides continuing to exchange attacks.

The conflict has already resulted in more than 2,000 deaths, reflecting the intensity and scale of ongoing military operations.

Iran-linked tensions spread to Iraq and beyond

Tensions are also increasing outside the main areas of conflict. In Baghdad, rockets and drones targeted the U.S. embassy in one of the most intense attacks since the war began. No casualties were reported, but the incident highlights the widening scope of instability linked to Iran’s regional strategy.

These developments show how the conflict is extending beyond direct battle zones, increasing risks for diplomatic missions and civilian infrastructure across the region.

Iran conflict drives oil price surge and economic concerns

The economic impact of the Iran conflict is already visible. Oil prices have risen by more than 5 percent, reflecting concerns over supply disruptions and geopolitical instability.

Higher energy prices are fueling fears of inflation and slower global economic growth. Policymakers are increasingly concerned about the possibility of stagflation, where rising costs coincide with weakening economic activity.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have rejected claims that their military capacity is weakening. Leaders in Tehran say their strike capabilities are improving in accuracy and effectiveness, indicating readiness for a prolonged conflict.