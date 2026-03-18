BRICS split deepens as India flags divisions over US–Iran conflict

Highlights:

India confirms internal divisions within BRICS over the US–Iran conflict

Consensus in BRICS remains difficult due to involvement of member nations

India calls for diplomacy, restraint, and de-escalation

Conflict is affecting global energy flows and India’s oil supply routes

High-level India–Iran talks continue amid ongoing crisis

India has confirmed that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has exposed clear divisions within BRICS, making it difficult for the grouping to arrive at a unified position. Officials said the situation has complicated consensus-building within BRICS, which operates on a framework that requires agreement among all members.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated that despite active engagement, BRICS members hold differing views on the conflict. These differences stem partly from the direct or indirect involvement of some countries in the situation, which has influenced their positions within BRICS discussions.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal explained that the consensus-based structure of BRICS makes agreement challenging under current circumstances. He noted that the ongoing conflict has created a complex diplomatic environment within BRICS, where member states are balancing national interests with collective dialogue.

BRICS diplomacy continues despite lack of consensus

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India currently holds the presidency of BRICS, which includes Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Officials emphasized that dialogue within BRICS is ongoing, even as consensus remains limited.

New Delhi has reiterated that BRICS continues to serve as a platform for engagement, particularly during periods of geopolitical tension. India has maintained communication with all BRICS members to ensure that discussions remain active despite disagreements.

India’s position on BRICS and the US–Iran war

India has consistently called for diplomacy and restraint in response to the conflict. Officials said that BRICS, as a grouping, must encourage dialogue and avoid escalation that could further destabilize the region.

Jaiswal stressed the need for immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to act responsibly. India’s position within BRICS reflects its broader foreign policy approach, which prioritizes stability, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The US–Iran war has now entered its 18th day, with no clear timeline for resolution. The prolonged conflict has raised concerns within BRICS about its wider economic and geopolitical impact.

India–Iran talks linked to BRICS engagement

As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, India has continued high-level engagement with Iran. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on March 13.

The discussion covered bilateral relations as well as issues connected to BRICS, highlighting the overlap between regional diplomacy and multilateral engagement. According to Iranian sources, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on the evolving situation, including what Iran described as aggressive actions by the United States and Israel, and their implications for regional and global security.

The talks reflected continued coordination between India and Iran, even as BRICS remains divided on the broader conflict.

Leadership-level engagement amid BRICS tensions

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to review developments. During the conversation, Modi expressed concern over escalating violence, including civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

These high-level interactions underline India’s approach of maintaining open communication channels while engaging through BRICS and bilateral frameworks.

BRICS faces limits of consensus

The current situation highlights structural challenges within BRICS. While the grouping is designed to promote coordination on major global issues, differing national interests can limit its ability to present a unified stance during conflicts.

The US–Iran war has brought these limitations into focus, as BRICS members navigate competing priorities. Despite this, India has reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement within BRICS, emphasizing the importance of dialogue even in the absence of consensus.

India’s position suggests that while BRICS may not always reach agreement, it remains a relevant platform for discussion, particularly during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.