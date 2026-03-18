Iran-US conflict may push up medicine prices in India: Supply chain risks emerge

Highlights:

Iran-US conflict is beginning to affect India’s pharmaceutical supply chain

Rising raw material costs may lead to higher medicine prices

Common drugs like paracetamol and amoxicillin could be impacted

Industry groups have alerted the government over supply risks

No immediate shortage, but pressure may increase in coming weeks

Rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States are beginning to affect India’s pharmaceutical sector, with early signs pointing to a possible increase in medicine prices. Industry experts and traders say that supply chain disruptions linked to the Iran-US conflict are already pushing up costs at the wholesale level.

At Bhagirathi Palace Market in Delhi, one of India’s largest wholesale hubs for medicines, traders report growing pressure across the supply chain. According to Ashish Grover, president of the Delhi Drug Traders Association, the cost of producing medicines is increasing due to higher prices for imported raw materials.

Iran-US conflict and medicine price hike in India: Rising input costs

India depends heavily on imports for key pharmaceutical ingredients and packaging materials. As global trade routes face disruption due to the Iran-US conflict, the cost of essential materials such as aluminum and plastic has increased. These materials are widely used in medicine packaging, and their rising prices are contributing directly to higher production costs.

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The impact is not limited to niche or high-end drugs. Common medicines such as paracetamol, amoxicillin, metformin, and azithromycin could also see price changes. These drugs are widely used across India to treat conditions such as fever, infections, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses. Any increase in their prices would affect a large section of the population.

Iran-US conflict and medicine price hike in India: No shortages yet, but risks remain

For now, traders say there is no immediate shortage, and existing stock levels remain stable. However, they warn that the situation could worsen if the Iran-US conflict continues to disrupt global trade. Delays in the supply of raw materials could eventually reduce production levels and lead to higher prices in the retail market.

Pharmaceutical industry groups have already raised the issue with the Indian government. They have submitted an emergency report outlining risks to raw material supplies and urging timely intervention to prevent further disruption.

Iran-US conflict and medicine price hike in India: Impact on patients and healthcare

Experts believe that if the geopolitical situation does not stabilize, both availability and affordability of essential medicines could come under pressure. This may place an additional burden on patients, particularly those who rely on daily medication for chronic conditions such as diabetes or long-term infections.